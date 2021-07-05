Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $44,168.25 and approximately $3,089.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00817399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.62 or 0.08036860 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

