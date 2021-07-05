Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 287,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,940. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

