Analysts Set Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target at $24.33

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,765. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

