The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.47.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 3,058,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,748. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

