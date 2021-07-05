Professional Planning Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Professional Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,043,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.04. 4,787,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

