Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 737,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,013,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864,463. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

