Brokerages Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of ONTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 434,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.