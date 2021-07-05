MAX Exchange Token Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $545,247.33 and approximately $21,715.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.81 or 1.00106551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.89 or 0.01269157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00406608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00393233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006128 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004979 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

