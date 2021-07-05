Orient Walt Trading Down 6.5% This Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $591,123.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00135938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.46 or 1.00037294 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

