Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 62,552 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

