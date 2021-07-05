Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,629 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $94,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 304,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,223. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.