Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $21.48 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,803 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,000. Expedia Group makes up 12.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.09% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

