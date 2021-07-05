Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $280.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,656 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 6.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.04% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $280,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$50.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

