Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 48,401 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $92,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

