GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the quarter. Navistar International makes up 1.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 212.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,566,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,991,000 after purchasing an additional 453,577 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Navistar International by 416.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 516,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 416,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAV. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

