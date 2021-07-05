Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $45.23 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $45,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

