Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 16,500 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $62,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,602,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 937,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

