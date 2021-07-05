Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,701. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

