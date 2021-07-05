Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 109,809 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,809 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,005,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NYSE MS opened at $92.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.