Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

