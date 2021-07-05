Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,392 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,699,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $352.50 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $156.10 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.