Indus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Indus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,619 shares during the period. Baozun accounts for approximately 1.0% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Baozun worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,508. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.