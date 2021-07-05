Indus Capital Partners LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for approximately 1.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

FUTU traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

