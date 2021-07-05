IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS IMIMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,922. IMC International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.
About IMC International Mining
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.