IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS IMIMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,922. IMC International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

Get IMC International Mining alerts:

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.