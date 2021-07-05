JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 1,604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,428.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF remained flat at $$11.83 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JFE has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. JFE had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFE will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

