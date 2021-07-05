Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 9,261 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

