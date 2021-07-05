iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.