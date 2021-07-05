iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.