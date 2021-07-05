Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.0% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.53. 5,516,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,086,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

