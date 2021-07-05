Castleark Management LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 207.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 280,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.