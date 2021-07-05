KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,341 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 3.9% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $169,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

