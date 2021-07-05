Indus Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Indus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

