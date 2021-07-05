Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,904 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,470 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $138,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 226,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 667.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341,672 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 353,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.61. 2,083,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,979. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

