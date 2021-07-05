Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $420.50 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,919,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706,314 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $420,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,940. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

