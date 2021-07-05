Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 478,508 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478,508 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.71% of Verisk Analytics worth $203,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 818.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 151,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 301,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,766. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

