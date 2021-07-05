Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.01% of CSW Industrials worth $84,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $119.01. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

