TouchCon (TOC) Trading 69.1% Lower This Week

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $68,364.25 and approximately $33,760.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,700,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

