Cat Token Reaches Market Cap of $804,367.24 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Cat Token has a market cap of $804,367.24 and $415,256.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00406768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

