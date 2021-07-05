$13.82 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce sales of $13.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $60.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 358,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.