HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. 80,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45.
In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
