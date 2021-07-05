HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. 80,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

