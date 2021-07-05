FIL Ltd Sells 457,588 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 65.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

