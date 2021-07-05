Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Veracyte by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

