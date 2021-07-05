Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,290 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.13% of Natera worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.86. 504,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,861. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,070 shares of company stock valued at $29,747,835. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.