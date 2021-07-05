Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,998 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $62,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 780,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 437,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 385,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

