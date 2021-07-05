Castleark Management LLC Buys 27,255 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $43.26. 52,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.