Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,590 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,030 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. 501,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

