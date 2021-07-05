Professional Planning Sells 217 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Professional Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

