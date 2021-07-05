Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Software by 415.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

