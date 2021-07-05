Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Holdings Raised by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Limoneira worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $309.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a PEG ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Insiders have sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

