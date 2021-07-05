Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

