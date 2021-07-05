Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 31,500 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Atlantic Capital Bancshares comprises 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACBI opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

